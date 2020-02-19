Patience, Nollywood actress dies

NOLLYWOOD Actress Patience Oseni has died on Monday, February 17, in Calabar, Cross River State, following a battle with stroke and weight.

She relocated to Calabar with hope that her daughter would take adequate care of her, unfortunately, the latter was also ill at the same time.

Emeka Rollas, chairman, Actors Guild of Nigeria,confirmed her death on Wednesday in a statement, saying: “With deep sense of sorrow but with total submission to the will of Almighty God, we announce the passing unto eternal glory of Patience Oseni, veteran Actress and member of the Actors Guild of Nigeria.”

Oseni will be eternally remembered for playing the role of a female with a jumbo male organ in Helen Ukpabio’s hit movie, End of the Wicked.

She also featured in My Only Love, Orange Girl and Bumper to Bumper.

– Feb. 19, 2020 @ 16:49 GMT |

