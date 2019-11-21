UNICEF Nigeria, together with Cobhams Asuquo and several top Nigerian artists released a song on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 called “For Every Child,” calling for every Nigerian child’s rights to be respected.

The song release comes on the 30th anniversary of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC), celebrated worldwide.

The song featured children singing with Niniola, TuBaba, Chidinma, Timi Dakolo, Umar M. Sheriff and Cobhams Asuquo.

“With this song, we are urging all people to call for every right for every child. Every Nigerian child deserves a fair chance to safe and healthy future and to fulfil their dreams,” said Peter Hawkins, UNICEF Nigeria Representative.

UNICEF Nigeria is also launching an app where children can find the CRC and other materials related to their rights. This can be downloaded here from 20 November.

