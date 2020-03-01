Nigerian popular soap actress, Tomi Odunsi-Fadina and her husband, Seun, have expressed excitement over their first new baby.

The excited new parents took to their Instagram accounts to share the news with their fans and followers.

Many have since flooded their comment sections with congratulatory messages.

Tomi, the new mum, accompanied her announcement with a beautiful picture of herself and husband, which was captured by celebrity photographer, Busola Dakolo, when she was still heavily pregnant.

She however, held back from revealing the gender of her child or sharing a photo of the little one.

However, it did not stop some of her celebrity friends, fans and followers from flooding her comment section with congratulatory messages

The Salewa star, got married to the love of her life and fitness expert, Seun in July 2016.

She also took to her Instagram page to gush over her husband and express how happy she is to be spending forever with him.

She wrote: “#3yearanniversarySuper Excited about forever with my boo@seunfadina01#3years.”

Seun on his page wrote, “what more can I say other than “Thank you Lord for a new age and happy wedding anniversary @tomiodunsi.

“Memories are the most important thing in life. And the fact that we have a lot and many more coming up together is super amazing and we thank God for that.

“I’m wishing us a very happy birthday and hope that we will collect an unbelievable amount of precious moments together as we move forward in the future and we will in Jesus name. Amen. Congratulations to us my wife @tomiodunsi.” (NAN)

– Mar. 1, 2020 @ 14:59 GMT |

