Game of Thrones start actress, Sophie Turner stunned in a Louis Vuitton custom-made gown for her second wedding in the South of France.

The 23-year-old English actress and her husband, Joe Jonas initial tied the knot in May in what was described as a secret wedding.

She made her professional acting debut as ‘Sansa Stark’ in the HBO fantasy television series ‘Game of Thrones’ which started running in 2011.

Her 29-year-old husband, Jonas is an American singer and songwriter, as well as a member of Pop Rock band that include his biological brothers, Kevin and Nick.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the duo caught their fans by surprise when they got married in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards which held in May.

The news of their first wedding spread after American Disc Jockey, Dj Diplo, posted some videos on Instagram with one of the videos captioned, “Gonna hit this wedding real quick.”

Diplo posted a livestream of the wedding on Instagram, including the entry of the bride and the exchange vows.

The bride ditched her previous wedding outfit, a jumpsuit, for a more appropriate dream gown which featured flower-embroidered tulle and silk gazar with leather satin details on the waist.

According to USweekly report, “each panel was embroidered with 50,400 crystal eclats and 50,400 white beads. More than 10 embroiderers worked for a total of 1,050 hours on the gown.

The couple both shared a photo of them looking happy and fulfilled on their Instagram accounts with the caption, “Mr and Mrs Jonas.”

“In order to create the veil detail, thread was hand-cut between each flower and it took 48 hours of embroidery. Additionally, the hem was hand-cut to create an irregular finish.

“Overall, the dress took more than 350 hours to assemble.”

Turner’s Game of Thrones co-star, Maisie Williams was maid of honour while Jonas’ brothers, Kevin and Nick were groomsmen at the wedding. (NAN)

