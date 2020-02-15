A young beauty queen, Miss Cynthia Obaji, has urged Nigerians to promote agape love as the best remedy in promoting unity in the country.

Obaji told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that school children should be the target for the promotion of true love and unity as they represented the foundation or root of any successful nation.

She spoke at the end of Valentine rally organised by some schools in Lagos suburb.

According to her, love is a necessary and inevitable tool that every Nigerian needs in order to exhibit good patriotism and further promote national development.

Obaji, popularly known as “Queen Rhoda” of Catholic Youth Organisation of Nigeria (CYON), Lagos Archdiocese, said children should be encouraged to exhibit and see agape love as a foundation for an ideal Nigerian child.

” As the future of our country, children should sow love from their individual homes, spreading it to the schools, which will eventually become a part of our society,” she said.

Rhoda noted that if love was a part of every Nigerian, there would be less or no violence or crime in the country.

“Kids should learn to say, ‘Mum I love you, Dad I love you’ all the time, especially today, we are projecting love to remind the world that it is the only solution to all challenges.

“We should be patriotic by obeying school rules and other laid down rules in the society, be obedient and importantly, say no to exam malpractice if you want to be successful,” she said.

The beauty queen, speaking earlier with the school children, urged them to emulate the selfless service of Saint Valentine, who exhibited love and sacrifice.

“You should learn to look for good role models instead of imitating trending negativities in society in the cover of moving with the tides.

“Respect the security agents and aspire to become one as they are models of national sacrifice to the nation,” she said.

Obaji, while crowning the new Little Miss Valentine of Holy Family School, 11-year-old Favour Ekenze, urged girls to be bold in defending what is right and just.

NAN reports that part of activities for the Valentine rally was a cooking competition between boys and girls which the girls beat the boys narrowly.

Some of the schools in attendance were Prevailer Schools, Ijegun, Marymatins School, Ikotun and Holy Family School, Community, in Lagos suburbs. (NAN)

Feb. 15, 2020

