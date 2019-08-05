A group on Monday representing the video game industry pushed back against U.S. President Donald Trump, saying the games are enjoyed around the world but the U.S. levels of violence are unique.

“More than 165 million Americans enjoy video games, and billions of people play video games worldwide.

“Yet other societies, where video games are played as avidly, do not contend with the tragic levels of violence that occur in the U.S.,’’ the Entertainment Software Association said in a statement.

The industry group said parents with specific concerns could learn from established online portals about controlling games played in their homes.

