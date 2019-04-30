Yemi Alade, Rick Ross in a duet

YEMI Alade, an award-winning Afropop sensation, gets in bed with Rick Ross, an American rapper for the remix of her sultry classic “Oh My Gosh.”

The steamy DJ Coublon produced number sees Alade gush uncontrollably over her “true lova”, megastar Rick Ross, who takes the track to a new hip-hop realm.

The video opens with Alade announcing herself as the only object of her new love’s affection. Draped in African splendour she is joined by a legion of beautiful dancers who celebrate her new man. And despite the fact Alade has “many toasters” admiring her, it’s Rick who “caught a flight and jumped off the jet” to make the ultimate toast to his new-found love with glasses of the music industry’s favourite tipples, Belaire sparkling wine and Bumbu rum.

Sure to be on summer pool party playlists all around the world, the track is a fun up-beat song with rhythmic African drums that got Rick and Alade dancing. Reflecting on the electric chemistry behind the scenes, Alade spoke about working with Rick in an episode for “The Bumbu Room,” Bumbu’s wildly popular Q&A series. You can watch the episode by clicking the image below.

With 6.5 million Instagram followers, Yemi Alade has a massive streaming fanbase, with record-breaking streaming numbers for any Nigerian artist, including one of Nigeria’s most-watched music videos “Johnny,” now with 101 million YouTube views. Both Yemi and Rick Ross are long-time fans of Belaire and Bumbu, choosing to premiere Bumbu’s latest release Bumbu XO in the video, alongside the rum company’s original blend and the iconic black bottles of Belaire’s signature bubbly, Belaire Rosé. Both artists form part of an ever-evolving roster of high profile musicians who have collaborated with the brands, including Post Malone, Steve Aoki, Dave East, G Herbo and Diamond Platnumz.

