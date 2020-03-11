YOUTUBE on Wednesday announced the launch of YouTube Music and a paid membership view which is YouTube Premium in Nigeria.

Addy Awofisayo, YouTube Content Partnership Manager, Google, Sub-Saharan Africa, said at the launch in Lagos that they were excited to launch YouTube Music and Premium in Nigeria.

He said the platforms were to give fans and artistes more opportunity to connect in a dedicated music experience.

Awofisayo said that while fans could access ad-supported YouTube Music for free, YouTube Music Premium would be on “paid membership that gives one background listening, downloads and an ad-free experience for N900 a month’’.

He said that Music fans could get one month free YouTube Music Premium here, costing N900 per month thereafter or N1,400 per month for a Family Plan.

”Starting today, you can also upgrade to YouTube Premium, providing members with the benefits of Music Premium, plus ad-free, background listening, and downloads across all of YouTube

”Plus you get to binge-watch YouTube Originals shows and movies, including the hit series Cobra Kai and many more.

”Try YouTube Premium free for one month here, costing N1,100 per month after or N1,700 per month for a Family Plan.

Awofisayo said that from favorite albums to music videos to those remixes and covers one would not find anywhere else, YouTube Music is a personal guide through the complete world of music.

He said that the new YouTube Music app was available to download from the Play Store and App Store from March 11 or users could check out the web player at music.youtube.com.

An artiste, Naira Marley, said it was good that YouTube Music and Premium were in Nigeria now.

“This platform is going to make things easier for me to listen to my favorite tunes, and it’s also a nice way for me to build more fans in Nigeria and across the globe. It’s about time, YouTube is more than videos, YouTube is the plug.”

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Naira Marley was one of the most searched Nigerian Music artiste in 2019 on YouTube.

Also, Nigeria artistes were the most searched on the YouTube outside the shores of the country said Awofisayo.

NAN reports that YouTube, Google’s company, is the world’s most popular online video community. (NAN)

