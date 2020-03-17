GOOGLE on Tuesday said that its newly launched YouTube Music and YouTube Premium would meet the varied needs of music lovers.

Google’s YouTube Content Partnership Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa, Addy Awofisayo, said in a statement that YouTube Music was customised and dynamically adapted to provide recommendations.

“If you have location services enabled, you will see even more customised recommendations,” she said.

The official added that YouTube Music Premium would enable offline mixtape automatic download on mobile devices.

”It is perfect for long flights, road trips and anywhere without cell signals. Android users can opt into smart downloads to get up to 500 songs automatically downloaded.

”One can stay on top of culture with the hotlist for the hottest videos everyone will be talking about this season.

”One can also save on data and bandwidth while you are away,” Awofisayo said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that YouTube Music recently launched in Nigeria is a music streaming service, while YouTube Music Premium gives background listening, downloads and an ad-free experience for N900 per month. (NAN)

– Mar. 17, 2020 @ 17:45 GMT |

