Enugu APC begins reconciliation process

AS part of measures to prevent possible implosion within its ranks, Enugu State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has begun reconciliation of stakeholders ahead of the 2023 general election.

The Reconciliation Committee has urged aggrieved members with pending court cases arising from state congresses to withdraw the litigations, to allow the committee engage in reconciliation.

The Chairman of the committee, Eva Asadu, who briefed reporters after the inaugural meeting of the committee in Enugu yesterday, assured the litigants that the issues they canvassed in their cases would be addressed.

The committee was set up by the state Chairman, Ugochukwu Agbalah, to reconcile members of the party.

Asadu said the committee would work towards bringing back members of the party, who were expelled in the past.

He appealed to the party leaders to embrace reconciliation and reach out to their followers on the need for reconciliation of members.

-The nation

