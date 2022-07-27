Enugu CP presents cheques to families of dead policemen  

THE Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Abubakar Lawal, has presented cheques, totaling N11.3 million, to the families of dead policemen in the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, in a statement in Enugu on Tuesday, said that the presentation was done on July 26.

According to Ndukwe, the development is in furtherance of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Alkali Usman, avowed commitment to improving the welfare of police personnel.

He said: “The commissioner presented cheques worth N11,322,960 to the first set of beneficiaries that have so far presented themselves for receipt of the cheques.

“They are a part of a total number of 44 beneficiaries from the command, who are meant to receive cheques with a cumulative sum of N29,079,137.”

The police spokesman said that the commissioner lauded the Inspector-General of Police for his high sense of humanitarianism towards personnel of the Nigeria Police, especially family members of deceased personnel.

Ndukwe said that the commissioner also commiserated with the beneficiaries and charged them to make judicious use of the funds for the betterment of themselves and those the deceased personnel left behind.

“The beneficiaries thanked the IGP for his immense humanitarian gestures towards them, while promising to make judicious use of the funds for the betterment of their respective families,” he added. (NAN)

