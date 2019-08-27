SULEIMAN Ahmad, the Secretary of Flood Disaster Committee in Guri Local Government area in Jigawa, says 348 victims of flood disaster have benefitted from foods and other relief materials.

Ahmad said this while speaking with journalists in Guri on Tuesday.

He praised the local government for donating the relief materials and appealed to wealthy Nigerians and organisations to emulate the council’s gesture.

Ahmad said that items distributed to the victims included bags of maize, garri, cartons of spaghetti and groundnut cakes.

The secretary expressed the sympathy of the state and local governments to the victims and gave assurance that more donations would come to them.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Guri is one of the local government areas that was most hit by the recent flood disaster in the state. (NAN)

– Aug. 27, 2019 @ 13:09 GMT |

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)