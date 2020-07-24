THE Lagos State Government on Friday said it had been working on the alternative routes for motorists to ply, as the Third Mainland Bridge closes partially for repairs.

Mrs Aramide Adeyoye, the Special Adviser to Gov. Babajide Sanwo-olu on Works and Infrastructure, made this known during a news briefing at Ikeja.

Adeyoye said that the state government had undertaken repairs of some inner roads and was still continuing the process.

She said that roles and responsibilities had been assigned to different agencies of government, to ensure that residents do not feel the pains of the partial closure of the Third Mainland Bridge.

”Everybody has assiduously worked, the agencies, for LASTMA, has done what they needed to do, the Ministry of Works, through the Office of the Public Works Operations has identified all the alternative routes which the 25 percent that would be affected by the partial closure should take.

”We have taken time to repair some of the inner roads along Oyingbo, Abeokuta Street, roads leading to Herbert Macaulay major highway, to Jibowu, among others.

”So, what we are saying is that, yes, there may be partial closure, but the alternative routes should make journies easier for people, we have taken time to fix them and we will still be on ground.

”So in all, what the state government is doing is to make life more convenient for people, irrespective of the stress this partial closure could bring.

”We are doing everything assiduously to ensure that you all have a smooth ride, either journeying through the waterways or using the alternative routes that we are trying to make as motorable as possible,” the special adviser said.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Federic Oladeinde, reiterated that the bridge would be closed at 11:55pm on Friday (today), to allow repair works on the worn out expansion joints on the structure.

Oladeinde said that an inspection tour had been undertaken to assess palliative works done on the alternative routes, toward ensuring their readiness for motorists.

”I can comfortably confirm that they are all ready for this enormous task ahead.

”LASTMA will be working 24hours to ensure that traffic moves seamlessly from one point to another.

”I want to appeal to Lagosians to cooperate with our LASTMA officials, with the officials on the road and then, I don’t see this partial closure being a problem.

”We are only affecting 25 per cent of the trip, which would be managed on the alternative routes. Residents should obey the traffic laws and not cause trouble on the road,” he said.

The commissioner said that 650 LASTMA officers had been deployed toward adequate management of traffic on all the diversion routes, while the FRSC had equally deployed 250 of their officers for the same purpose.

”I wish to urge motorists to obey all traffic officers on duty to ensure seamless mobility.

”Kindly exercise patience and bear the discomfort which is necessary for our safety.

“We are in this together and we shall continue to update you continually on the progress,’’ Oladeinde said.

