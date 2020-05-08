4000 Shops threatened by erosion in Anambra

NO FEWER than 4,000 shops belonging to traders of Glorious, Independent and Progress markets in Onitsha South local government area of Anambra State may soon be submerged by flood following threatening gully erosion in the area.

Over 13 traders have already lost their shops to the erosion while others might also be losing theirs if no urgent step was taken to check the menace.

The traders under the Onitsha South Shop Owners Traders Association of Nigeria (OSSOTAN) said half of Haruna Street have already been submerged in the erosion, leaving small portion of the road where only pedestrians passed to enter the various markets located around the Onitsha main market.

Conducting newsmen round the affected road, President General, OSSOTAN, Chief Eric Uwaoma, accompanied by the chairman of Haruna Street Traders Association, Emmanuel Idoko, said Jaruna Street remained the only road that linked the whole markets in Onitsha South Local Government to Onitsha Main Market and other markets in Onitsha North through the Niger Bridge Head.

He said, “Unless the government intervenes, traders coming from outside the state, particularly those crossing River Niger will no be able to access Onitsha Main Market, Sokoto Road Market, Bida Road and other markets located in Onitsha North Local Government Area.

“That road is very important and that is why we are appealing to Governor Willie Obiano, Commissioner for Commerce, Trade and Wealth Creation, Chief Uchenna Okafor and the President General of Anambra State Amalgamated Traders Association, ASMATA, Chief Ikechukwu Ekwegbalu to help us repair the road.

“Let them, as a matter of urgency save the road and over 4000 shops from being submerged by the erosion now the rainy season has not started fully.” – The Nation

– May 8, 2020 @ 6: 18 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)