FOUR people were slightly injured after a 5.4-magnitude earthquake hit the town of Montelimar in southern France’s Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes region, authorities announced on Monday.

The Prefect of Ardeche, a department in Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes, who announced this, tweeted:

“Earthquake near Montelimar.

“Three people lightly injured in Ardeche.

“All residents are requested to stay outdoor.”

In the department of Drome, where Montelimar, the epicentre, is situated, one person was injured after falling from scaffolding because of the quake, tweeted the Prefect of Drome.

France’s earthquake detection agency said the quake occurred at 11:52 a.m. local time.

Nov. 11, 2019

