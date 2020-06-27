The Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA) says it has de-silted over 70 percent of Bauchi metropolis in the last three months to curb perennial flooding.

The Director-General of the agency, Alhaji Ibrahim Kabir, disclosed this on Saturday in Bauchi in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Kabir explained that the exercise was conducted by the staffers of the agency within the second quarter of the year.

He said that the exercise was conducted to remove the refuse dumped in drains and other locations to allow free flow of water.

“The exercise was executed at no cost to the government as against previous years, where it cost the government between N7 million and N10 million yearly.

“We only spend few naira for the fueling of our vehicles and human resources to de-silt the metropolis.

“We have seven area offices in the state and we are discussing with our staffers to enable them carry out similar exercises in their respective areas of jurisdictions,” he said.

In the area of refuge disposal, Kabir said that the agency had earmarked three refuse collection centres within the metropolis.

He said that the agency had also mobilised trader associations and traditional institutions, especially ward heads, to conduct monthly environmental sanitation exercise to complement efforts of the agency.

“The agency currently has 10 vehicles out of which nine are functional; they will be used to evacuate refuge dumps scattered all over the metropolis.

“We are also working out a system whereby residents will be enlightened on when and where to dump such refuse for easy evacuation.

“We are again going to give incentives and awards to organisations that excel in cleaning up their environment,” the director-general said.

He called on residents within the metropolis and other urban centres in the state to assist the agency to enable it excel in its responsibilities. (NAN)

