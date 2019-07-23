THE African Development Bank (AfDB) Group has called on builders to construct affordable homes to reduce the housing deficit in the country.

Mr Ebrima Faal, Senior Director, Nigeria Country Department of the bank said this at the opening of the 13th Abuja International Housing Show holding in Abuja on Tuesday.

The four-day event with the theme ‘Driving Sustainable Housing Finance Models in the Midst of Global Uncertainty’ is to hold from July 23 to July 26.

Faal, represented by Mr Emmanuel Akinwumi, Principal Private Sector Specialist, AfDB said a strong supply of suitable housing that Nigerians could afford would directly and indirectly contribute to their economic empowerment.

He said it would also create jobs and sustainable economic growth and enhance social stability and inclusive development.

Faal added that focus should not only be on residential buildings but also hostel accommodation for tertiary institutions thereby alleviating housing deficit for youths.

“The overarching objective of AfDB is to spur sustainable economic development and social progress in its regional member countries, thus contributing to poverty reduction.

“Poverty-stricken reduction in this context is driven by its five Strategic Development Pillars.

“These pillars include power and light Africa, Feed Africa, Industrialised Africa, Integrate Africa and Improve the quality of life for the people of Africa.

“Reduction of housing deficit is a key component of the quality of life pillar. So builders should stop building bogus mansions that cannot be inhabited but affordable homes that citizens can pay for and live in.”

According to him, the Show offers excellent networking opportunity and showcasing of innovative products and services in the housing construction and finance.

Mr Mohammed Bukar, Permanent Secretary, Works and Housing, Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, commended the consistency of the organisers in putting the show together.

Bukar said the ministry was fully prepared to galvanise and support action by all stakeholders both public and private in a holistic approach towards reducing the nation’s housing deficit.

He said the ministry had continued to take necessary action to ensure that safe houses were constructed in the country.

Bukar said one of the measures taken was a periodic review of the Nigerian National Building Code to be at par with current global standards.

“We also worked in collaboration with relevant local and foreign partners to launch the Building Energy Efficient Guidelines in 2016 and the National Building Energy Efficiency Code in 2017,’’ Bukar said.

Mr Roland Enyinna, President, National Council of the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers, said the show had created required awareness both locally and internationally on the needs and huge potential of housing in Nigeria.

He said the ultimate aim of every awareness agenda was to attract attention and positive response by investors and stakeholders that would provide the needed solutions in the housing delivery in Nigeria.

He therefore challenged participants to move beyond the show and develop an action plan with which to engage government at all levels and the private sector on how to increase the nation’s housing stock.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that more than 15 countries were represented at the show with various products for exhibition and sales.

NAN also reports that the event was organised by the International Housing and Construction Show Ltd and Fesadeb Communications Ltd.

-NAN

JULY 23, 2019 18:55 GMT

