THE Emir of Daura, Alhaji Farouk Umar, has urged Nigerians to embrace tree planting to save the environment.

Umar described planting of trees as one of the best practices that would guarantee peaceful human and animal existence on earth.

The first-class traditional ruler said this in Daura on Thursday when the management of the European Union project on improving fuel wood balance, called FUWOBA, paid him a courtesy visit.

He said his council would put concerted efforts on enforcing the existing laws that guard against the inimical attitude of cutting down of trees without genuine reason.

He added that district, village and ward heads would be directed to strictly observe the existing rules and regulations against the indiscriminate acts of felling of trees, stressing we will support full enforcement of the laws.

He noted that the importance of trees cannot be over emphasised as they serve as source of rainfall, prevent desertification, provide food for human and animal consumption.

Earlier in his remarks, Dr Christo-Marry Udokang, the state Project Manager, commended the emir for his regular support to the project since inception in the last six years.

He said the project had so far planted 7.8 million of variety of assorted trees through the popular farmer regeneration and nursery approaches, stressing that about 88 per cent of these trees 6had survived.

He said the project had also distributed clean cooking stoves, fertiliser, insecticides, animal plough to thousands of farmers across the participating local government areas.

According him, the FUWOBA project will be officially winding off in January 2020, but said “we are optimistic that the state government would sustain the programme especially considering its impact”.

The News of Nigeria reports that Daura, Mashi, Maiadua, Dutsi, Baure, Sandamu and Mani local government areas of the state are the seven participating LGAs in the FUWOBA project. (NAN)

