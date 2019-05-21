THE desilting of water channels in Onitsha North Local Government Area has been flagged-off by Mike Okonkwo, the Anambra State commissioner for Environment and Beautification.

Pactrick Agha-Mba, the Transition Committee chairman, Onitsha North LGA, who flagged off the ceremony at Awka Road, Inland town, Onitsha on behalf of the commissioner, said that the desilting was to ensure that citizens experienced flood-free rainy season.

He commended Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra for his approach to environmental issues in the state, especially this rainy season, by his unwavering commitment in keeping the state safe and secure.

He also thanked the commissioner for his efforts at executing the policies of the state government.

Agha-Mba noted that the programme would come in two phases –Phase one, according to him, will cover Awka Road, Inland Town, Onitsha, while phase two will cover other areas in the local government.

“Water channels will be cleared and congestions on the roads removed to ensure that there is free-flow of water this rainy season,’’ he said.

He enjoined landlords and residents of the city to desist from disposing their wastes in the gutters during rainfall and urged them to join hands with the government to ensure that the de-siltig programme is a success.

Chike Edozie, a landlord in the area, lamented the rate at which people dispose their refuse in the gutter during rainfall.

Edozie assured that his tenants would not be party to indiscriminate dumping of refuse, promising to report culprits to the Anambra State Environmental Protection Agency, ANSEPA, officials.

