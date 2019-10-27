ANAMBRA State Government says that it will procure more fire trucks, sink boreholes, and construct access roads in markets in the state.

Nkem Okeke, Deputy Governor and Chairman Onitsha Fire Panel of Inquiry announced this when the committee visited the scene of the disaster to ascertain the level of damages.

The committee was at the scene of the disaster to find out the number of people affected and to evaluate the condition of the buildings that were torched.

“Government has promised to procure more fire trucks, sink boreholes that will supply water, construct access roads in order to combat any mishaps in the markets,” he said.

Okeke re-assured the people that the committee would harmonise the list of shops and people affected, in order to ensure that only the victims of the disaster were given the needed assistance.

He said that the state government had empathised with the victims and would execute measures that would prevent a recurrence of such a disaster. “As a state, we will continue to make life better,’’ he said.

Traders were seen rebuilding their shops and getting ready for what could be termed yuletide season trading.

While commending their resilient spirit, Okeke emphasised the need to educate Anambra traders on the importance of taking insurance cover for their goods as a veritable method to protect their business.

He assured them that the state would compensate them for the losses they suffered before Christmas festivities, when the committee would have concluded the compilation of the victims and what was lost.

The Commissioner for Public Utilities and Water Resources, Emeka Ezenwanne, affirmed that the directive had been given to his Ministry to drill more boreholes in markets in Anambra and that work has started immediately.

Ezenwanne highlighted the need for availability of fire extinguishers in public places, which could be used during fire outbreaks to reduce the intensity of fire before the arrival of fire fighters.

He disclosed that officers of the Anambra State Physical Planning Board have visited the scene of the incident to conduct integrity test on the burnt buildings to ascertain scientifically their condition.

