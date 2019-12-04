THE Association of Waste Managers of Nigeria (AWAMN) says over 4,000 waste management personnel are being trained to ensure professionalism in waste management in Lagos State.

Mr Olugbenga Adebola, Chairman, AWAMN Capacity Development and Training Committee, made this known during a ”Two-Day Capacity Development and Training for Waste Management Personnel in Lagos”.

Adebola, who is also the spokesperson of AWAMN, said that the training was in line with the vision and manifesto of the newly inaugurated executives of the association.

He said that the repositioning of AWAMN was necessary following the recent mismanagement and near policy summersault that returned Lagos to a very dirty state.

According to him, the retraining of all the personnel involved in waste management in Lagos state was done after restoring the PSP operators to their traditional role of waste collection.

Adebola said that the training would bring about a cleaner and healthier environment in Lagos State, as it would be a win-win situation for the people end the environment.

”This is the first in the series of several capacity development and training programmes the association intends to expose members to, the training of the CEOs will come up in the first quarter of 2020 by God’s Grace.

”This training programmes are in line with the overall vision of the Executive Governor of Lagos state, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, who demonstrated commitment to the total revamping of the state of the environment in the state.

”On his very first day in office, he signed some few Executive Orders, one of which was on Environmental Sanitation, few days later, Mr Governor visited the biggest disposal facility in Lagos state (Olusosun) with a view to revamping it.

”Also within his first 100 Days in office he launched the Blue Box Initiatives which was aimed at encouraging source segregation of waste into different recyclables for recycling purposes, in line with the United Nations 3Rs (Reduce, Reuse and Recycle).

”The Blue Box Initiative was also expected to reduce the quantum of waste that goes to the disposal facilities,” Adebola said.

Mrs Belinda Odeneye, Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, urged waste management personnel to be passionate of being waste managers.

Odeneye said that they needed to upscale their knowledge on waste management, so as to benefit from the business.

”Waste is not waste, unless you waste it, waste is wealth, change your perception and make money from waste,” she said.

NAN

– Dec. 04, 2019 @ 01:57 GMT |

