BENUE State Government on Tuesday said it would start disconnection of all illegal water connections in the state.

The Acting General Manager, Benue Water Board, Mr Gideon Shenge, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi that the board was now supplying 28,000 cubic meters of water to Makurdi residents daily.

According to him, the board will commence disconnection of all illegal water supply channels in Makurdi from September and appealed to all customers to show water bills and receipts of payment during the exercise.

He said the exercise was aimed at increasing the revenue generation drive of the state by collecting all unpaid revenues due to the board.

Shenge said that board had taken steps to ensure strict supervision of all water works in the state.

‘’The board has completed the repair of four water filters at the Greater Makurdi Water works and commenced six-hour daily water supply of 28,000 cubic meters,’’ he said.

The Makurdi Water Works had stopped water supply to consumers for more than three months owing to the damage of water filters, prior to the assumption of duty of the new acting general manager.

According to him, the board has completed removing mold sand from the clarifiers that damaged the filters, which prevented reverse washing of the filters.

He said the old water pipes had several leakages but assured that minor damages would be repaired, while those requiring major repairs would wait for government’s intervention.

‘’The old pipe network was designed for the old water works; therefore, we cannot pump 50,000 capacity now. This is our major challenge; reticulation and repairs of water pipes within Makurdi metropolis.

‘’Places that do not have leakages are receiving regular water supply.

‘’Places without existing water pipes network or serious leakages like Taxi Park, North Bank and Benue State University should not expect immediate water supply because of serious leakages,’’ he said.

Shenge noted that places like High Level, Wadata, Government College, Benue Hotel, Mount Saint Gabriel Secondary School were currently enjoying full water supply.

He said the Katsina-Ala and Otobi Water Works would soon commence water supply. (NAN)

– Aug. 13, 2019 @ 11:49 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)