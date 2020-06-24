BORNO Government says it has engaged 2,862 youths in clearing of water ways, garbage and fumigation of gutters in Maiduguri and its environs.

The state Commissioner of Poverty Alleviation, Mr Nuhu Clark, made this known on Wednesday in Maiduguri while briefing newsmen on his ministry’s achievements within the past one year.

Clark said that the youths, employed under the poverty alleviation programme of the government are paid N30, 000 monthly.

“The youth were engaged in clearing heaps of garbage on the streets of metropolis as well as fumigation of gutters where mosquitoes breed.

“The youth were paid a monthly stipend of N3O, 000 for a period of six months after which they are to be empowered with a start-up capital of between N100, 000 to N300, 000 depending on the kind of business they wish to engage in,” Clark said.

He also said that 2, 250 petty traders in Custom market and Mairi motor park of the metropolis were given conditional grant of N30, 000 each and were expected to repay only N15, 000 in five years.

“The idea was to boost their small scale businesses thereby contributing to the economic growth of the state hitherto devastated by the activities of the insurgents.

“They were empowered on condition that they keep their surroundings clean.

“The 50 per cent waiver in their grant is to entice them with greater opportunities from government on repayment of the loan,” Clark said.

The commissioner said that the ministry also gave out cash grant of between N60, 000 to N500, 000 to victims of Maiduguri GSM market fire.

“His Excellency approved funds to the ministry to carry out renovation works and erection of additional structures in the new GSM market complex at Bulumkutu area to accommodate the population of GSM operators in the state,” Clark said.

He added that the ministry had executed 12 projects under Social Investment Programme of assistance to the needy.

“Assistance was also given to parents of the abducted Chibok girls. The parents were assisted with food items and token amount to show government’s concern to their plight,” the commissioner noted.

Also speaking on achievements of his ministry, the Commissioner of Sports, Alhaji Sainna Buba, said his ministry fenced and re-grassed the El-Kanemi Sports Centre making it one of the best in North East.

“We hosted North East Zonal Festival, came third at disabled Cup Competition, and paid our players – El-Kanemi Worriors – enhanced allowance among others,” Buba said.

NAN

– June 24, 2020 @ 18:09 GMT |

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)