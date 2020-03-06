THE United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), says it is committed to support at least 100 countries to ensure that their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) were more technically robust.

Lealem Dinku, Deputy Resident Representative Programme, UNDP, said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja after an inception workshop on the NDC revision and implementation planning held on March 5.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NDCs are intended reductions in greenhouse gas emissions under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which contribute 38 per cent of total global emissions.

Dinku said that the UNDP would partner with the Ministry of Environment and other partners to actualise the Climate Promise on climate change in the country.

“The UNDP Climate Promise is our commitment to support at least 100 countries to enhance their NDCs by 2020.

“Our commitment is to work with countries to make their NDCs more technically robust and include new ways governments can step up their climate actions and finance these bold new goals.

“We will work with the environment ministry to build on our ongoing work on climate change which includes review of the climate change policy and establishment of regional youth climate change hub.

“The commitment of the UNDP is to do more to support Nigeria’s aspiration to lead the charge in Africa on combating climate change to the benefit of the people.

“This is why last week, we worked with the stakeholders to develop a joint framework for the harmonisation of the NDC targets, SDGs, Sendaii framework into the economic growth and recovery plan.’’

Dinku said that the UNDP support team and the NDC partnership would provide technical assistance to the country to revise its NDCs through an inclusive and transparent.

He said that the effort offered opportunity to engage with the government, academia, civil society organisations and the private sectors and development partners.

He said that the vital element for a successful enhancement of the NDC was a strong political determination and societal ownership at national and sub-national levels.

“Today’s NDC revision is a demonstration of UNDP’s strong commitments.

“The commitment is to keep the climate promise to Nigeria in recognition of the President Mohammadu Buhari’s exemplary commitment to tackling the climate emergency working with all stakeholders

“The UNDP is therefore very proud to be hosting this mission with the NDC partnership and are convinced that the national roadmap from this meeting will greatly enhance Nigeria’s meeting its obligations under the Paris Agreement.

He, however, commended the Minister for Environment, Dr Mohammed Abubakar for his realisation of the need for urgent climate action that would be taken in the country.

He added that the UNDP was looking forward to working with the ministry on the implementation of the National Roadmap for NDC revision.

Dr Yerima Tarfa, the Director, Department of Climate Change, Ministry of Environment, in his presentation, said Nigeria had committed itself to reducing emission by 20 per cent by 2030.

Tarfa said that for the country to achieve the commitment, the department had identified five priority sectors in the country to focus on.

They are agriculture, transportation, oil and gas, industry and power sectors.

“For developing countries, adaptation is very important, and measures that will provide low carbon and sustainable high economic growth are critical,’’ he said.

The director said the department was also committed developing strategies that would enhance national capacity to adapt climate change and reduce vulnerability of climate change impact.

NAN reports that under the NDC, the country intends to end gas flaring by 2030, with 4 5 per cent conditional and 20 per cent unconditional emission reduction.

President Muhammadu Buhar signed and ratified the agreement on March 17, 2017, which has led to the development of Sectoral Action Plan for NDC implementation roadmap.

Partners in the NDC the Revision are African Development Bank, the World Bank, Pathways 2050, FAO, UNEP, GIZ, Islamic Development Bank and UK High Commission, among others. (NAN)

– Mar. 6, 2020 @ 18:19 GMT |

