THE Sa’adatu Rimi College of Education, Kumbotso in Kano State, has sought the intervention of the state government to tackle environmental hazards facing the college’s environment.

The Provost of the College, Dr Yahya Bunkure, who paid a visit to the Ministry of Environment on Thursday, said the college had been facing threats of erosion.

“The college faces environmental challenges of dump sites and some elements of erosion hazards in many parts of the college,’’ he said.

According to the provost, the college has a large population of students and teachers, being the biggest amongst the state- owned colleges of education in the Northern part of the country.

Receiving the delegation, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Alhaji Tukur Makama, urged the management of the college to put the issues in writing and forward same to the ministry.

Makama assured that the state government would look into the issues raised with a view to addressing the environmental challenges bedevilling the college.

