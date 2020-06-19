GLOWING commendations have not stopped coming in for Awka Millenium City (AMC), Agu-Awka, Anambra State, a smart city, being underpinned by quality infrastructure that will guarantee seamless provision of requisite amenities needed to sustain good quality lifestyle.

This is coming as Awka Millenium City, released the June 2020 progress report of the large-scale residential neighborhood with residential, commercial and recreational uses and amenities, such as parks, schools and playgrounds.

Awka Millennium City is now at the last leg of its perimeter fencing of the estate sitting on approximately 100 hectares of land.

Works are also ongoing with the construction of stormwater drainage, construction of access road, monument gate as well as construction yard.

The first phase of the estate is expected to be completed by December 2021.

Okechukwu Okeke, a frontline businessman, who undertook an independent tour of the estate, noted that AMC is arguably one of the best-planned estates in Nigeria.

“This is the kind of project we need in Anambra, it has all you can dream of, I have seen for myself and I will invest in that estate,” Okeke said.

The developer envisions a new residential layout, whose development will boost economic activity, while increasing the stock of housing in Anambra state capital territory.

Promoted by Clem Nwogbo, group chairman, M-P Infrastructure, Awka Millennium City project, offers huge investment opportunity for South Easterners.

Nwogbo said that the master-planned gated estate would boast of roads built to global standards, as well as drainage, paving, sewage systems, 24/7 security, fibre ducts, regular power, estate maintenance, amazing natural landscaping and parks for families to relax and play. It will have swimming pools, sports facilities etc. There is going to be a whole lifestyle experience for owners and residents of the estate.

The city located within the 3-Arms Zone, which will also house the new offices and residencies of members of the executive, judiciary and legislative arms of government, will also come with 24 hours CCTV Surveillance and access control, underground cables, water treatment, sidewalks for jogging and sporting activities etc.

“Awka Millennium City offers a better way out for people to own a home in a luxury estate in Awka that will be serviced, while still maintaining or keeping their village homes. if they wish to” Nwogbo added.

Willie Obiano, Anambra State governor, encouraged Ndi-Anambra to subscribe to the estate.

“The security here will be superb, and I have asked the developers not to tamper with the vegetation here, except those that can obstruct their work. Everything is going to be here,” Obiano stated.

Senator Chris Ngige, minister of labour and employment, has also endorsed the estate, adding that the initiative was in line with the Federal Government’s efforts to maximally reduce unemployment in the country.

He said: “You know the unemployment situation in Nigeria is critical and the private sector should not leave it for government alone to solve. So, this is a typical example of the private sector partnering with the state government to create jobs and give shelter to the citizenry.

“This is what government owes the people, which is to give them a sense of belonging, put shelter over their heads, give them access to work so they can also be gainfully employed and then give them good health,” Ngige stated

– June 19, 2020 @ 19:09 GMT |

(Visited 36 times, 36 visits today)