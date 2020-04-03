The Enugu State Fire Service on Thursday commenced the fumigation of major markets and some public spaces in the state in view of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The State Chief Fire Officer, Mr Okwudiri Ohaa, said this on in Enugu while fielding questions from journalists on efforts to decontaminate major markets and malls in the state.

Ohaa said that the Ogbete Main Market, Old Artisan Market, Polo Shopping Mall, GRA and adjoining streets were some of the major public places that had been fumigated.

He said that markets in the state would remain closed until they were fumigated in line with the state government’s directive.

The state fire chief said that the State Government was committed to ensuring that the COVID-19 pandemic did not pose a threat to residents of the state.

He said that they were deploying substances such as chlorine disinfectant mixed with calcium hypochlorite in the fumigation, adding that such substances were not dangerous to people’s health.

Ohaa said that the exercise also offered the service the opportunity to sensitise residents of the state on the deadly COVID-19 as well as various preventive measures.

He said the fumigation would continue in other parts of the state to ensure full coverage of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state governor, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi inspected the exercise alongside heads of security agencies in the state. (NAN)

