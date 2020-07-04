THE National Union of Road Transport Workers, (NURTW), Yemoo Branch, Ilesa Garage, Ile-Ife, has promised to comply with government’s directives on passengers’ safety.

Assistant Secretary of the union, Mr Mayowa Fabeku made the position of the union known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ile-Ife on Saturday.

Fabeku lauded the federal and state governments for lifting the ban on interstate travel.

“We have been proactive enough by having our thermometer ready for testing the temperature of our passengers as well as providing basins for handwashing with soap, and sanitisers for passengers to use.

“So, any passenger that refuses to cooperate with us will leave our park and we only allow those with facemask to travel with us,” he stated.

The assistant secretary, therefore, appealed to passengers to cooperate with the drivers for safety of all and sundry.

“We already have our task force on stand-by to monitor our drivers.

“Any driver or passenger without face mask will be prohibited from travelling with us.

“And anybody, who refuses to have his or her temperature checked or refuses to wash or sanitise his or her hands will not be allowed in our garage because the pandemic is not a disease people should joke with,” he said.

Fabeku also urged Nigerians to comply with government directives on COVID-19.

NAN

– July 04, 2020 @ 14:45 GMT

