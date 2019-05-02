THE Directorate of Environment of the ECOWAS Commission meets with the Climate Change Project Steering Committee and relevant stakeholders to strengthen regional capacity to adapt to climate change and the challenges associated with it.

The one-day meeting holding in Abuja, April 20, is aimed at reviewing and adopting the 2018 Annual progress report, consideration of the 2019 Annual Work Plan and Budget, and formulating recommendations for the smooth implementation of the project, among others.

The Steering Committee was put in place to monitor the initial activities and the implementation of the strategic programme for vulnerability reduction and adaption to climate change in West Africa with financial supported from the Swedish International Development Agency, SIDA.

Sékou Sangare, commissioner of Agriculture, Environment and Water Resources of the ECOWAS Commission, in his speech said that the current climate change for West Africa indicate that climate variability is likely to increase and intensify.

Sangre highlighted that while the Paris Agreement targets 2°C, 1.5°C is already severe for the region. That current projections indicate that temperatures will continue to increase in the region as the frequency and duration of heat waves increase. Which he said means that climate variability will worsen in the region, a good part of which is already covered by the Sahel

This threat, Commissioner Sangre said made the ECOWAS develop and adopt a regional strategic program for vulnerability reduction and adaptation to climate change in West Africa, in March 2010, with contribution from other regional institutions.

Johnson Boanuh, director of Environment of the ECOWAS Commission, in his welcome address, said the members of the Steering Committee were selected based on their relevance to provide guidance on climate change. He added that the 2nd Steering Committee meeting will strengthen regional capacity on climate change and how the region can adapt.

