CHRISTIAN Ohaa, Permanent Secretary, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Wednesday in Abuja urged residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to champion the campaign to combat desertification and drought in the territory.

Ohaa spoke at the launching of the 2019 FCT Tree Planting Campaign to mark the 25th anniversary of the World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought.

The theme of the 2019 Day is ” Let’s Grow the Future Together.”

He stressed the need for the inhabitants of the territory to help prevent desertification by planting trees.

Ohaa said the event was intended to draw global attention to the UN Convention on Combating Desertification.

He called on construction companies and housing developers, in the FCT to make provisions for replacement of felled trees as part of their corporate social responsibility.

He said desertification remains one of the biggest and most serious environmental challenges of global proportions, adding that it affects all regions of the world and is characterised by the degradation of land in arid and semi-arid and sub-humid areas.

“The effects of desertification are equally serious and devastating because it primarily reduces the ability of land to support and sustain life.

” Desertification ensures that the land becomes less usable, other effects include, increased gully erosions, sand storms,migration and death, ” Ohaa said.

The Acting Coordinator of Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC), Mr Mohammed Suleiman, noted that the Federal Government and the FCTA had been making efforts to address desertification and drought through the annual tree planting.

He said that this year’s event would promote more positive environmental changes that would ensure a better and more natural life for all.

The Director Parks and Recreation, Mr Ali Ukele,said the tree planting would be carried out on the following routes, Kubwa Road, Nnamdi Azikwe Express Way, and possibly Airport Road, among others.

He expressed the hope that Land Degradation Neutrality (LDN) would be achieved and would provide a solid basis for poverty reduction, food and water security and climate change mitigation.

