THE Federal Government on Friday inaugurated Flood Control Works to address the age-long ecological challenges in Dekina town, Dekina Local Government of Kogi.

Prof. Stephen Ocheni, Minister of State, Labour and Employment, who disclosed this during the flag-off ceremony, declared that no part of the country would suffer deprivation or neglect as a result of its geographical location or political consideration.

Ocheni said that the project to be executed by the Ecological Fund Office (EFO), was one of the ecological intervention projects approved by President Muhammadu Buhari, this year.

“This project is one of the ecological intervention projects approved by Mr President this year and it is expected to check the erosion menace and flooding as well as improve the environmental condition of the area after years of untold hardship and neglect.

“This is also a testimony to the administration’s promise that no part of the country will suffer any neglect owing to its geographical location or political consideration.

He noted that the story of Dekina erosion and floods dated back to years of the town’s existence, and added that the government was aware of various ecological problems facing communities in the state and have plans to address them.

Ocheni said that he made proposal for about five local governments across the three senatorial districts of the state to the Ecological Fund Office, adding that Dekina was in the first phase of the federal government’s intervention.

He assured that no community would be left out at the end of the day, but said that because of scarce resources, the “government cannot embark on the projects all at a time.”

The State Governor, Yahaya Bello, commended the federal government for coming to the rescue of the community.

Bello, represented by Dr Folashade Ayoade-Arike, the Secretary to the State Government, commended the minister for his effort and thereafter handed over the project site to the EFO and Certificate for the work to commence.

Mr Moses Ododo, the member representing Dekina-Biraidu constituency in the state House House of Assembly, expressed gratitude to the government for addressing the age-long erosion and flood menace in Dekina.

In his speech, Alhaji Usman Obaje, the Eje Dekina, commended the Federal Government and all who played a role in the effort to address the challenge and transform Dekina from its underdeveloped status.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that with the flag-off, work on the project which has a six month lifespan, is expected to commence immediately on various erosion sites in Dekina town. (NAN)

– May 11, 2019 @ 10:59 GMT |

