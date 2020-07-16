PROPERTY worth over N1 billion was destroyed by flood following a downpour in the Lapan Gwari community in Bosso Local Government Area of Niger.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Ahmed Matane, in Minna on Thursday.

Matane said the flood which occurred over many hours of rainfall in the area, destroyed over 500 fish ponds, feeds, equipment, several farmlands, and houses.

He commiserated with the victims of the disaster and expressed concern over their plight.

” The State Government commiserates with the people of Lapan Gwari and Bosso Local Government over the sad incident that ravaged many farmlands, fish ponds and houses in the community,” he said.

The SSG assured the residents of the area and those that lost their property during the disaster that the State Emergency Management Agency would soon take stock of the property destroyed in order to ameliorate their sufferings.(NAN)

