THE Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has commenced plans to train officers of the Anambra State Traffic Management Agency (ATMA) to ensure safe environmental monitoring in the state.

Mr Andrew Kumapayi, Sector Commander, FRSC, said this when the Managing Director of ATMA, Mr Pat Obiefuna, visited his office at Awka on Wednesday.

Kumapayi said that the FRSC was also ATMA’s partner in the operations of ensuring adherence to road regulations to bring about sanity on the roads.

“I am happy with the collaboration that has been existing between the commission and the agency to reduce traffic crashes, road bottlenecks and ensuring a safe motoring environment in the state.

“The agency has been helpful in ensuring speedy movements of accident victims from the road after traffic crashes as well as clearing obstructions in most of the critical corridors in the state.

“This is why we promised to assist the agency in the area of capacity building. We plan to organise workshops for ATMA officials to build their capacity,” he said.

“The training is in furtherance to our resolve to ensure safe traffic environment for all road users by ensuring that motorists comply strictly with traffic rules and regulations,” he said.

Earlier, Obiefuna, Managing Director, ATMA, said the Anambra Government was ready to work with the Commission to achieve safety on roads in the state.

.”We are here on a familiarisation visit to strengthen our collaboration with the FRSC.

“The commission is key in traffic management and control at the Federal level and ATMA is an agency at the state level, so we can complement your efforts.

“Most times, FRSC do not have enough manpower to cover the state, so we come in handy to complement them.

Obiefuna said that training of officials of the State Traffic Management Agency on professionalism would enable the agency complement the efforts of the FRSC effectively, ” he said.

-NAN

– Aug. 14, 2019 @ 14:50 GMT |

