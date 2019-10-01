THE Anambra State Government has engaged no fewer than 87 waste management contractors to tackle challenge of waste disposal in the state.

Gov. Willie Obiano announced this in Awka during a Holy Mass to mark Nigeria’s 59th independence Anniversary at St. Patrick Catholic Cathedral, Awka.

He noted blocked drains are the result of improper disposal of wastes, adding that it was a major cause of damage to state roads.

Gov Obiano said the government had set up an agency to coordinate desilting of drains and evacuation of wastes and pledged that during the dry season, an aggressive road construction and reconstruction would be undertaken across the state.

The Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Rev. Paulinus Ezeokafor, cautioned Nigerian leaders to show genuine commitment to people’s aspirations or continue to face hostile treatment from Nigerians home and abroad.

“The recent spate of attacks on politicians by Nigerians abroad, is their way of responding to the bad leadership and attendant hardship which they face in the country,’’ Ezeokafor said.

He called on leaders to use the abundant resources with which God has blessed Nigeria, to ensure that life is made more meaningful for the people.

