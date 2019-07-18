THE World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday officially declared The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr Adedamola Kuti, says construction work has commenced simultaneously on various sections of the Apapa-Oshodi-Oworonsoki Expressway reconstruction and rehabilitation project.

Kuti told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on telephone that Hitech Construction Company Ltd, the contractors handling the project on behalf of Dangote Group was working on various sections to speed up construction.

He, however, said that the rainy season was slowing down the pace of work.

“Work is ongoing on section one that is Liverpool/Creek Road, work is also going on at section three that is around Pallet Bus Stop, work is also going on around the Gbagada side.

“Work is ongoing on all the three sections on the road simultaneously even preparing ground for equipment to come in and other things.

“The first section is Liverpool Road up till Beach Land, second section is Cele up to Anthony.

“Then from Anthony to Gbagada to Oworonsoki to the toll gate is the third section, work is ongoing on all sections,” he said.

A Correspondent of NAN who took a trip on the Oshodi section of the project reports that workmen were seen carrying out excavation on the Oworonsoki-bound carriageway.

An engineer on the site who preferred anonymity, told NAN that the section was being expanded through the excavation to create space for the rigid paving machine to be brought to site.

“We are expanding here to allow our rigid pavement machine to fit in. We started work for the past two weeks and we have no challenges except for the weather.

“What we are doing is removal of kerbs and escavation of median, we will do this all the way to Apapa. This is Chanage 24 plus 600.

“We are also working at Cele and Ilasa, our men are working there right now.

“This section was formally part of the Airport Road Project. If we leave the old design, we will not be able to bring our rigid pavement machine to site.

“This is part of the site preparation. These kerbs have to go, we are also escavating this median for same purpose,” the engineer said.

-NAN

July 16, 2019

