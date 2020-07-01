THERE is now a beehive of activities in major motor parks in Imo, as interstate movement resumed in the state on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent in Owerri, reports that various motor parks had begun transportation of intending travellers to other states.

NAN also reports that health and safety measures such as hand washing, use of face masks and sanitisers as well as temperature checks had been put in place at various motor parks.

Also, physical distancing was not compromised, as Sienna buses that usually conveyed nine passengers now convey only five persons.

Some of the passengers lauded the management of the parks for putting safety measures in place while thanking the Federal Government for easing the restriction on interstate travels.

Mr Edet Essien, a passenger at Peace Mass Transit Control junction said, “I can see adequate safety measures in place, so I have no fear at all,” he said.

Also, Mrs Philomena Ubi, another passenger, said, “It is a high level of reasonableness on the part of the federal government to ease the ban on travel. I believe that if everyone complies with the directives, we will all stay safe”

A driver with Chisco Transport Company at Egbu road, Owerri, Mr Ugochukwu Chukwudi, said that the turnout of passengers was expected to increase with time.

“There are passengers although, not up to what it used to be before the lockdown. We are optimistic that the situation will soon normalise,” he said.

Efforts to reach the state Commissioner for Transport, Mr Rex Anunobi, however, proved abortive, as he could not be contacted on his mobile phone.

NAN

– July 01, 2020 @ 16:05 GMT

