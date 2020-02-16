Jigawa State Government has reiterated commitment to initiate viable drain and culvert projects to control perennial flood and erosion in the state.

Zubairu Sulaiman, the spokesman of the Ministry of Environment, made the disclosure in a statement on Sunday in Dutse.

He disclosed that the state’s Commissioner for Environment, Baba Chaichai, stated this on Friday when he inspected ongoing drain projects at Fake and Katuka towns of Kiyawa Local Government Area of the state.

The statement quoted Chaichai, as saying that government would construct more drain and culverts in urban areas, towns and villages in the state.

Chaichai noted that the gesture was to protect the environment and residents against perennial flood and erosion disasters.

While expressing satisfaction with level of work done, Chaichai, commended the contractors handling the projects and urged them to sustain the tempo.

The commissioner called on the communities to safeguard the projects other public facilities against vandalism as well as ensure proper maintenance and regular clearance of drain in their communities.

The statement also quoted Bello Idris, the Director, Flood and Erosion in the ministry, as disclosing that the drain projects were awarded under constituency projects.

Idris added that the projects were initiated by member representing Kiyawa State Constituency, to rescue flood prone communities from the disasters especially during rainy season. (NAN)

