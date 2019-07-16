THE Kano State Government, has ordered its 44 Local Government Areas to fully participate in the monthly environmental sanitation exercise in the state henceforth.

The Permanent Secretary of the state Ministry of Environment, Alhaji Tukur Makama, gave this order on Tuesday at a review meeting with the state sanitation committee.

Makama said the full participation of all council areas would encourage all residents in the state to also take part in the exercise.

He noted that the monthly environmental sanitation had yielded a lot of positive impacts and would continue to do so.

Makama ordered that sanitation vanguards should be posted to as many areas in the eight metropolitan local governments to ensure adequate hygiene.

The Permanent Secretary lauded the efforts of the state sanitation committee for sustaining the exercise.

NAN reports that since the inception of the monthly environmental sanitation exercise in Kano, it was only taking place in the eight metropolitan LGAs of the state.

-NAN

BE

– July 16, 2019 @ 17:05 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)