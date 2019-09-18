KANO state government has warned residents against indiscriminate disposal of refuse in the drains, especially where evacuation of drains is ongoing.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Alhaji Tukur Getso, gave the warning on Wednesday in Kano when he inspected some drainage evacuation in the state.

Getso said that the attitude posed threat to public health and could trigger flooding as well as cause other environmental harzards.

He said,“If people dump refuse into drainage, the drainage will be blocked and wreak havoc to both property and the community. ’’

He said that the state government was at its best to ensure that drains across the metropolitan were cleared, annually, thus injecting huge money for the success of the exercise.

Getso solicited the cooperation of the people in the areas of the evacuation by safe guarding environment against flood to complement the efforts of the government in ensuring conducive environment for living.

He commended drainage clearance workers for their cooperation,hoping that the gesture should be sustained.

NAN reports that the permanent secretary inspected the evacuation of drains at Kofar ruwa and Zangeru road in sabon gari area of the state. (NAN)

Sept. 18, 2019

