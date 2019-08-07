THE Kogi State House of Assembly has called on the Federal Government to urgently reconstruct the Lokoja-Ajaokuta-Itobe and other federal roads in the state to avert further waste of lives and property.

The call was made in a resolution of the House issued at plenary on Wednesday, following a motion of public importance raised by the Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Mohammed (APC-Ankpa I).

Mohammed said that the condition of federal roads across the state was an embarrassment to the nation and he urged the government to intensify efforts at reconstructing them.

The Deputy Speaker said that the deplorable condition of the roads had often caused accidents resulting in deaths of motorists and several Nigerians.

He said that a powerful delegation led by the governor of the state should visit President Muhammadu Buhari to inform him of the condition of roads across the state.

Seconding the motion, Majority Leader of the House, Bello Abdullahi, said the state of the roads in the state was a breach of the fundamental human rights of the people and wondered why the Federal Government had decided to neglect the roads.

Supporting the motion, Collins Musa of Omala constituency described the Ajaokuta-Itobe road as an eyesore and a disgrace to the nation.

“We spend hours on that road because of its deplorable state. Broken down trailers and heavy trucks also constitute grave danger to motorists especially at night,” Musa said.

Speaker of the House, Mr Mathew Kolawole, in his ruling on the motion said armed robbers and kidnappers had moved from Obajana-Kabba road to Kabba-Okene road taking advantage of the potholes adding that Aiyetoro-Egbe road was another nightmare.

Kolawole noted that Kogi was surrounded by nine states aside other states that plied the roads serving as link between the southern parts and the northern parts of the country.

He said Kogi roads, plied on daily basis by Nigerians from all these states, deserved special attention.

Kolawole called on the National Assembly members from Kogi state to join the House delegation to pay a visit to the Minister of Works on the need to tackle the issue from all fronts.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the motion was adopted following overwhelming voice votes in its favour.

-NAN

