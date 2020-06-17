THE Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), has demolished a two-storey building at Iju following pledged by Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to safeguard lives and property of Lagos residents.

The Director-General of LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, made the disclosure after the demolition, which took place in the wee hours on Wednesday in Lagos.

Oke-Osanyintolu said that the demolition of a partially collapsed two-storey building located at No, 7 Okunsanya Str. off Shanuaje, Iju, took place following the pledge of the governor to safeguard lives and property of Lagosians.

“The demolition process occurred with a distress call to the Command and Control Centre of LASEMA on Sunday, June 14, that the said building located about 200 metres from Dana plane crash site at Toyin bus stop, lju-lshaga, self-collapsed by half on Sunday afternoon.

“Investigations by several relevant government agencies followed with the conduct of integrity tests, which results in demolition after due diligence and necessary approval, was followed by a controlled demolition of the mentioned property.

“The demolition commenced in the wee hours of Wednesday at about 2:16 am to remove all threats to residents, surrounding property, and the entire environment.

“The 38year old two-storey building, which took two scouting operations to locate at Toyin bus stop, lju- lshaga, had suffered apparent lack of maintenance and many years of neglect, which led to its partial self- collapse on Sunday,” Oke-Osanyintolu said.

He, however, said that no casualties or fatalities were recorded, in the LASEMA operation, which involved the Lagos State Building Control Agency, LASBCA, Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Nigerian Police, LASEMA Fire Unit and Lagos State Ambulance Services (LASAMBUS).

Oke-Osanyintolu said that property worth a fortune was destroyed due to the collapse.

The Director Operations of LASEMA, Mr. Olatunde Akinsanya, said that the demolition was also corroborated by the outcome of several tests conducted during preliminary investigations, which showed that the building was distressed as previously red-marked by officials of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA).

Akinsanya said that the preliminary investigations revealed that the two-storey, building which self-collapsed partially from the rear when tested showed the structure was highly unstable and posed a high risk to the neighborhood. (NAN)

– Jun. 17, 2020 @ 16:05 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)