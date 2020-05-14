THE Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi on Thursday said that the lockdown had provided the State Government an opportunity to rehabilitate many roads in the state.

Fayemi, who made the assertion when he paid an unscheduled monitoring visit to some roads currently being rehabilitated, noted the challenges that had been on the roads.

He said that the Ado Ekiti township roads had been in deplorable condition, and the lockdown had provided the state an opportunity to work on them.

Fayemi said: “This is really the best time for the Ekiti Public Works Corporation (PWC) to work. This is Ekiti PWC and what they are doing is mending and patching of our bad roads so that they can make them good.

“If you look at the way they are working at Oke Ila for example, there is no traffic because there is lockdown, and that is an advantage.

“Looking at other places like Onigari, Adebayo, Adekaitan among others, they are working because we want to make sure that we make the township roads good for those who ply them and for traffic to flow more easily.”

He expressed satisfaction with the level of work currently carried out by the PWC team, adding that the ongoing road repairs would give relief to motorists in state.

The Director General of Ekiti PWC, Mr Sunday Awoyomi, said it was thoughtful of the State Government and the corporation to take advantage of the lockdown period to embark on roads rehabilitation.

Awoyomi, who promised to complete the rehabilitation works on time, said that the repairs would stand the test of time.

Some residents of Ado Ekiti, who expressed satisfaction at the ongoing road rehabilitation, said that traffic congestion would soon be reduced in the state.

A motorist, Mr Femi Adara, commended the governor for personally monitoring the rehabilitation work.

He said that motorists had until now lost hope.

Another resident, Mr Dare Idowu, said that Fayemi had fulfilled his electoral promise to make all roads motorable.

Idowu particularly thanked the governor for the repair works on Oke Ila Road because of the dense population.

NAN

May 14, 2020

