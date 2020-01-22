THE National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), on Wednesday distributed 1,200 cartons of toilet Soap and 1, 246 cartons of detergent to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), in Abuja camps.

The agency also distributed 25 pieces of 50 kg bags of rice and 20 pieces of 25 kg bags of rice.

The camps that benefited were: Wassa, Waru communities, Nyanya/Karu, New Kuchingoro and Durunmi, Area 1 of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the distribution of the items, the Head of Abuja Operations Office of NEMA, Mr Bitrus Samuel, said that the decision was informed by the desire to lessen the difficulties the people were currently passing through.

Samuel said the attention of NEMA was drawn to the challenges the IDPs were going through and so the agency deemed it fit to intervene.

“When their plight got to NEMA, the agency’s management under the leadership of Engineer Mustapha Maihaja, promptly approved relief materials for them to cushion the effects.

According to Samuel, the materials are to be distributed directly to the IDPs, and assured the people that the agency will continue to do its best to make life a little easier for them.

Mr Joffrey Bitrus, the Chairman of Wassa community IDP camp, thanked NEMA for the provision, saying that it had been a while that IDPs got relieve materials.

Bitrus pledged that the items would be distributed equitably and directly to the camps as instructed by NEMA.

“We would jettison the old system where we usually distribute through the seven groups, which have their own committees in the camp.

“The committees usually collect the items and distribute to their members, but we would not use that system this time around.

“We will distribute directly; every house must get something here today,” he stressed.

Mrs Hafsat Haman, the women leader of Wassa IDP camp, also appreciated NEMA for coming to their aid.

Haman noted that the items would be most useful to the women; and prayed God to continue to bless NEMA for its support to IDPs. (NAN)

– Jan. 22, 2020 @ 18:09 GMT |

