THE Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted Sunny and hazy conditions for Wednesday.

NiMet’s weather outlook on Tuesday in Abuja predicted sunny and hazy cobditions over the Northern region with few chances of thunderstorms over the Southern parts of Central states and Southern states

” For Northern states, sunny and hazy conditions are anticipated over this region throughout the forecast period.

“Day and night temperatures are expected to be 33 to 37 degree Celsius and 15 to 22 degrer Celsius respectively, ” it said.

NiMet envisaged partly cloudy to sunny conditions over the region in the morning hours with chances of thunderstorm over the Southern parts of the region in the afternoon/evening period.

It predicted day and night temperatures of the region to be 27 to 35 degree Celsius and 15 to 24 degree Celsius respectively.

NiMet also predicted cloudy conditions with chances of morning thunderstorms over the south east coastal region of Southern states.

“Later in the day, there are prospects of thunderstorms over the region.

“Day and night temperature values are expected to be in 29 to 35 degree Celsius and 20 to 24 degree Celsius respectively,” NiMet predicted

NAN

– Nov. 6, 2019 @ 08:49 GMT |

