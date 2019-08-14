THE National Orientation Agency (NOA) has called on stakeholders in the tourism sector to upgrade tourist sites across the country and make them more attractive to tourists.

Mrs Theresa Maduekwe, Deputy Director, Department of Public Enlightenment and Mass Mobilisation in NOA made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

Maduekwe noted that lack of maintenance was the major challenge confronting the sector which had contributed to the malfunction of most tourist sites in the country.

She explained that if the sites were upgraded, it would attract tourist and create an avenue to generate income to the nation and contribute positively to the economic growth of the country.

“Imagine families that decided to leave for a place either for adventure, business or personal reasons only to find out that the place is not properly maintained; they will be discouraged.

“Stakeholders including governments should be serious in the maintenance of the various sites; everything about the sites are supposed to be of standard.

“Also, there is need for adequate resources to be allocated by governments to this sector because development and maintenance of sites is capital,’’ she said.

Maduekwe stressed that National Parks in Nigeria generate high proportion of income, “but they are almost dead due to lack of maintenance; if they are maintained the way it ought to be it will attract guest and tourists”.

However, she urged state governments to come up with tourism master plans for their respective states.

She said that each state had its own tourism potentials stressing that when a state markets its tourism potentials, it would attract tourists from across the world.

-NAN

– Aug. 14, 2019 @ 14:50 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)