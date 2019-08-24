THE Wife of the Governor of Anambra State, Ebelechukwu Obiano, has reassured Ogbaru Communities that they will soon have a functional Primary Health Centre, PHC, and good road networks.

She gave the assurance at Ogbaru Local Government, LGA, Secretariat, Atani during her recent visit to the LGA.

“I am shocked at the deplorable state of all Primary Healthcare Centres, PHCs, especially the one in Ogwu-Aniocha.

“My Foundation, `Caring Family Enhancement Initiative, CAFÉ,’ in conjunction with state government will bring stable and lasting solutions to PHCs in the state.

“This will help to stem maternal mortality rate in the communities and beyond, while paving access roads for traders and farmers,’’ she added.

In a speech, the Transition Committee Chairman, Arinzechukwu Awogu, noted that Ogbaru evidently benefitted from many empowerment programmes of the First Lady as well as support to the youths.

“The youths have gained a lot through training in skills acquisition.

“Your Economic empowerment programmes under your CAFE initiative has in less than a year helped to build houses for two young widows in Ossamala and Umunankwo communities.

“You also provided water boreholes for people’s usage. The support for quality healthcare for pregnant women, children and physically challenged persons, including rehabilitating mentally deranged persons are worthy of emulation.

“Not less than 16 communities in Ogbaru have benefitted from the 2019 Mother’s Summit; some of them are beneficiaries of all kinds of food processing and palm oil processing machines.

“You as Mother Theresa of our time; Ogbaru is proud of you,’’ Awogu said.

Presentation of Bags of rice, school bags and writing materials to children, including cash gifts to the aged and less privileged by Mrs. Obiano added glamour to the occasion.

The tour attracted Traditional Rulers, APGA stakeholders, present and past House of Assembly members from Ogbaru LGA and the general public.

Aug. 24, 2019 @ 15:45 GMT

