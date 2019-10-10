KEHINDE Agboola, Oyo Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, has restated the state government’s commitment to tackle flooding and other environmental challenges.

Agboola gave the assurance on Wednesday during an inspection tour of flood-prone settlements in Ido Local Government Area.

He said the state government had already evolved palliative measures to ameliorate the risks occasioned by flooding.

According to the commissioner, the government will construct more bridges and drainage systems to enhance free flow of water.

“Apart from this, we shall ensure prompt and regular channelization of streams and rivers to tackle flooding,” he said.

Agboola said that government would build a bridge at Aba Eleshin, near Apata, to safeguard the lives of the inhabitants of the area.

He cautioned residents of flood-prone communities to desist from indiscriminate dumping of refuse on water channels.

“Indiscriminate dumping of refuse and other forms of blockade on water channels are unhealthy environmental practices.

“We should change our attitude towards the environment, every household is expected to support healthy environmental culture,” he said.

Also Speaking, Mr Dayo Ayorinde, Project Coordinator, Ibadan Urban Flood Management Project, said that Aba Eleshin community would be captured in the special intervention master plan of the state.

He called for community-based support for a healthier environment, saying, “ as community people, we must ensure that the state remains environmentally healthy”

NAN

-Oct 10, 2019 @08:15 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)