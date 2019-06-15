AHEAD of the raining season, the Ekiti Government has commenced the dredging of its waterways and clearing of drains across Ado-Ekiti metropolis.

The state Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resource, Mr Gbenga Agbeyo, disclosed this on Saturday while speaking with newsmen during the inspection of projects at the state Water Works premises and Basiri areas in Ado-Ekiti.

He said that the governor approved the projects to solve ecological problems affecting the state.

Agbeyo also warned the residents of the state against indiscriminate dumping of refuse in canals and drains, especially, when it rains.

According to him, the present administration is taking proactive measures to combat flood disasters which can destroy lives and property, if waterways are blocked.

The commissioner said that the state government wasc committed to providing conducive environment for the citizenry.

He appealed to the people to always support the government and desist from dumping waste in waterways to allow free flow of water.

Also, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mr Olufemi Osasona, commended the state governor for approving the project.

Osasona said the governor was aware of the dangers posed by flooding which informed his approval of the project.

The General Manager of the State Environmental Protection Agency, Mr Oluseyi Adegbola, said the project was being handled by the agency through direct labour.

He advised motorists plying the roads to be careful while driving along the affected areas as men would always be at work.

Adegbola, who said the projects would be done across Ado metropolis, listed some of the areas to include Water Works/Mobil, Basiri/Nova Junction and Irona/Omisanjana.

NAN reports that the state assembly at its Tuesday’s plenary had through a resolution advised the state government to clear all the drains across the state to forestall flooding as the raining season approaches. (NAN)

June 15, 2019 @ 13:55 GMT

