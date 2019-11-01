THE Rivers State House of Assembly has pledged to collaborate with operating companies towards supporting flood victims and tackling flood in the state.

House committee on Environment made the pledge on Friday in Port Harcourt during a meeting with NLNG, INTELS and other private companies domiciled in the State.

Chairman of the committee, Mr Dumle Maol, said that the collaboration had become necessary to help relevant stakeholders brainstorm on best ways of tackling flooding in the state.

“This move is a part of our continued efforts to canvass support for residents affected by flood in the State.

“We shall continue to seek collaboration with the private sector including resident International Oil Companies (IOCs) untill we find a more permanent solution to the menace.

“We shall also ensure measures aimed at cushioning the adverse effects of flood on victims,” he said.

Mr Evans Bipi, Chief Whip and member of the committee also charged the authorities of NLNG, INTELS and the Ministry of Environment to ensure proactive measures towards saving residents from the devastating effects of flood.

In another development, the Majority Leader, Mr Martin Amaewhule, has lauded Gov. Nyesom Wike on plans to embark on construction of three flyover bridges at designated parts of Port Harcourt metropolis.

Amaewhule said that the bridges when completed would enhance traffic flow in the State capital. (NAN)

– Nov. 1, 2019 @ 14:15 GMT |

