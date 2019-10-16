Mr Felix Obuah, the Sole Administrator, Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA) says the agency will continue to arrest and prosecute offenders who dump refuse indiscriminately in the state.

Obuah made this known in a statement issued to newsmen by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Jerry Needam on Wednesday in Port Harcourt.

He said that the agency would not hesitate to arrest and prosecute more offenders, especially those who continued to dump wastes at unapproved receptacles and unauthorised hours.

“The agency will no longer condone the dumping of refuse at places other than the RIWAMA-approved receptacles and during dumping hours of 6 p.m. to midnight.

“Those who are living and doing business in the state and its environs have no excuse to dump refuse indiscriminately as receptacles have been strategically positioned close to business and residential places,” he said.

He urged residents to stop any form of indiscriminate dumping of refuse to encourage workers who clear the waste to keep the state clean. (NAN)

